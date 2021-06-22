Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller hospitalized with 'serious health condition,' group says

"Please keep Tim, his family, and the amazing medical team in charge of his care, in your thoughts and prayers this week," EquuSearch posted on Facebook.

HOUSTON — The man who has helped answer the prayers of hundreds of families with missing loved ones needs some prayers himself, according to Texas EquuSearch.

EquuSearch founder Tim Miller was admitted to the hospital on Saturday, June 19, "due to a serious health condition that required immediate attention," the group posted on its Facebook page. "Please keep Tim, his family, and the amazing medical team in charge of his care, in your thoughts and prayers this week."

They said Miller has successfully undergone one procedure and will have another soon.

"Tim will have a short rehab period, but we expect him back up and working soon, doing what he does best, searching and returning loved ones to their families," the post said.

Miller founded EquuSearch in August of 2000 and dedicated it to the memory his daughter Laura Miller, who was abducted and murdered in north Galveston County in 1984.

The 16-year-old's remains weren't found until February 1986, 17 months after she disappeared, so Miller knows all too well the agony other families face.

“I’ve been out here hundreds of times and cried gallons of tears,” he told KHOU 11 in 2019.

It's why Miller made finding missing adults and children his mission in life. But it's a mission that takes its toll each time they find a body -- especially when the victim is a child, like Samuel Olson last month or Maleah Davis in 2019.

EquuSearch volunteers search on horseback, on foot, on ATVs, or in boats -- whatever is necessary in each case.

The nonprofit has grown to over 1,000 members, according to their website, and is funded solely by donations.

EquuSearch said it has been involved in nearly 2,000 searches in 42 states and several countries.

Miller was the recipient of a "Point of Light" award from President George W. Bush. It was one of many honors he's received through the years.