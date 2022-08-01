HPD: Man shot multiple times found dead outside southeast Houston business

HPD Sgt. M Cass said the owners were arriving for work when they found the victim's body in the parking lot.

HOUSTON — A man shot multiple times was found dead Saturday morning outside a business in the Golfcrest area, according to the Houston Police Department.

The owners of the business were reportedly coming into work around 7:30 a.m. at a business in the 6300 block of Eppes Street when they saw the victim's body in the parking lot.

The man had been shot at least four times, HPD Sgt. M. Cass said.

Investigators have not identified the victim, but they said he appears to be in his 20s or 30s.

Cass said police found several shell casings at the scene but no weapon.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

HPD homicide investigators are reviewing surveillance that they hope will lead to a suspect or other clues Cass said.

"No leads at this point, but we are discovering evidence as we go,"