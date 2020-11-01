There are still around 7,000 Entergy Texas customers who are without power following the severe weather overnight.

Entergy officials said they have brought in additional crews to assist in restoration work in the hardest-hit areas: Grimes, Walker, Montgomery and Hardin counties.

“We know how vital electricity is for our customers,” said Stuart Barrett, vice president of customer service for Entergy Texas, Inc. "We have made good progress following last night’s storms and continue to work to respond to a number of outages across the region.”

As of 10:3.0 a.m., there were about 5,700 CenterPoint Energy customers without power.

Please use precaution and stay away from downed power lines, and any debris that may be around power lines.

Entergy customers who come across downed power lines are urged to contact Entergy immediately by calling 1-800-9OUTAGE.

CenterPoint Energy customers can report power outages at 713-207-2222 or 800-332-7143.

