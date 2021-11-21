Missing Louisiana 1-year-old girl found safe: LSP

Louisiana State Police had issued a level II endangered missing child advisory.

ST. MARY PARISH, La. — UPDATE: The missing child has been found safe, according to a report from the Louisiana State Police.

Sheriff's deputies and Louisiana State Police were asking the public for help to find a missing 1-year-old Louisiana girl Sunday morning.

LSP issued a level II endangered missing child advisory for the girl who was reported missing from her St. Mary Parish home.

The Bayou Vista girl lived on Saturn Road, according to a statement from LSP.

She's described as Black, approximately two to three feet tall, and between 20 and 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing pink clothes and no shoes.

"Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of (the girl) should immediately contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-828-1960 or call 911," the LSP alert said.

The advisory from LSP did not mention when the girl went missing.

