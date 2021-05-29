Manager injured in shooting at nail salon near Katy Freeway, deputies say

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said HCSO is now searching for two women accused of fleeing the scene.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The manager of a nail salon was shot Saturday after a confrontation over a bill, according to investigators.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted at 6:45 p.m. that deputies were responding to a shooting call at the salon near Mason Road and Provincial Boulevard, just off the Katy Freeway.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is now looking for two women accused of fleeing the scene.

Investigators said the victim was shot in the chest area. They were last reported to be in stable condition.

No description was given of the suspects.

This is a developing story.