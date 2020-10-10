Have you seen Emily? Missing 10-year-old girl last seen at north Houston apartment complex

Emily Juliet Hernandez hasn't been seen since Friday night.

HOUSTON — Houston police need the public's help with finding a 10-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday night.

Emily Juliet Hernandez was last seen at approximately 10 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Goodson Drive. She was wearing a grey t-shirt, floral pajama pants, and red tennis shoes.

Emily is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 80 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have seen Emily or know of her whereabouts, please call the Houston Police Department Missing Person Unit at 832-394-1840.