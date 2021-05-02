The boat was suspected to be part of a smuggling operation, according to Customs and Border Patrol officials.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Two people died and 23 others were transported to hospitals after a boat overturned off Point Loma near Cabrillo National Monument on Sunday morning, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The boat was suspected to be part of a smuggling operation, according to Customs and Border Patrol officials.

Emergency crews from multiple agencies responded to the scene near 200 Catalina Blvd. which was first reported around 10:30 a.m., according to SDFD.

The accident happened in ocean waters off the Cabrillo National Monument. Border Patrol officials said the boat crashed into the shoreline surrounding the monument and overturned.

The boat was possibly being used to transport undocumented people into the United States, according to Jeffery Stephenson of the Customs and Border Protection Public Affairs Office.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department personnel, lifeguards, U.S. Coast Guard boats and aircraft and Customs and Border Protection air support were still in the area Sunday afternoon searching for other possible victims.

According to SDFD, 25 people were pulled from the water and at least two did not survive.

The remaining 23 were taken to hospitals throughout San Diego, including Sharp Memorial, Palomar Medical Center West, Alvarado, UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest, Grossmont Hospital, Kaiser Clairemont Mesa, Kaiser Zion and Paradise Valley Hospital, the SDFRD said.

SDFRD firefighters and lifeguards, along with federal firefighters, U.S. Coast Guard and other local agencies worked together on the accident.



About 93 personnel were assigned to the rescue, including medics, fire engine crews and a chaplain.

Cabrillo National Monument tweeted that its tidepools would be closed Sunday following the incident.

