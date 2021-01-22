Construction crews find remnants of one of Houston's early settlements during Elysian Viaduct project

The Elysian Viaduct project is taking place in an area that was known as Frost Town.

HOUSTON, Texas — The area where TxDOT is constructing a new brightly painted viaduct has a rich history in Houston.

Excavation work on the project revealed artifacts from what was known as Frost Town.

Due to construction on the Elysian Viaduct bridge, I-10 will be closed in both directions between I-45 and I-69 starting Friday, Jan. 22 at 9 p.m. I-10 will reopen Monday, Jan. 25 at 5 a.m. Read more here.

According to the Frost Town's website, it was an early settlement in what is now the city of Houston.

Frost Town was named for the Frost family, who arrived in the 1830s.

The settlement was located on Buffalo Bayou in Harrisburg (now Harris County), which is several blocks east of where White Oak Bayou and Buffalo Bayou meet.

Beware of a big I-10 closure this weekend for work on the new Elysian Viaduct (the one with colorful columns). Excavation of the site revealed a lot of artifacts from early Houston neighborhood Frost Town. More via @TxDOT: https://t.co/6AHlFRL3P4 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/z1xXH8lbBB — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) January 22, 2021

TxDOT partnered with the Houston Archeological Society to get public participation in the field, including excavating a 19th-century cistern in the project area and an oral history project.

You can visit TxDOT's website to find more information and resources.