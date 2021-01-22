Construction crews find remnants of one of Houston's early settlements during Elysian Viaduct project

HOUSTON, Texas — The area where TxDOT is constructing a new brightly painted viaduct has a rich history in Houston.
Excavation work on the project revealed artifacts from what was known as Frost Town.
Due to construction on the Elysian Viaduct bridge, I-10 will be closed in both directions between I-45 and I-69 starting Friday, Jan. 22 at 9 p.m. I-10 will reopen Monday, Jan. 25 at 5 a.m. Read more here.
According to the Frost Town's website, it was an early settlement in what is now the city of Houston.
Frost Town was named for the Frost family, who arrived in the 1830s.
The settlement was located on Buffalo Bayou in Harrisburg (now Harris County), which is several blocks east of where White Oak Bayou and Buffalo Bayou meet.
TxDOT partnered with the Houston Archeological Society to get public participation in the field, including excavating a 19th-century cistern in the project area and an oral history project.
You can visit TxDOT's website to find more information and resources.
