Mayor Turner, Chief Finner to join family's call for help in solving senseless killing of woman outside gym

The mayor, police chief and the victim's family will be holding a press conference at 3 p.m. today.

HOUSTON — The family of Elsa Mikeska will be joining Police Chief Troy Finner and Mayor Sylvester Turner for a press conference Monday after she was senselessly killed outside a gym in southeast Houston.

Investigators believe Mikeska, 62, was the victim of an attempted robbery during the early morning hours of June 17.

She had just parked her vehicle and was heading into the gym when the suspects pulled up. Words were exchanged, and the woman was shot. She ran to the front doors of the gym where she collapsed as the suspects drove off.

Mikeska died at the scene.

Houston Police Department investigators are still trying to identify her alleged assailants, possibly three suspects in total. They're also searching for the white suburban the suspects were driving in.

The press conference will be held at 3 p.m.

Turner and Crime Stoppers are also expected to announce additional reward money to identify suspects in other unsolved homicide cases.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.