Ella Boulevard shut down after 8-year-old girl is struck by SUV, constable says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Ella Boulevard is shut down south of Kuykendahl Road in north Harris County early Thursday after a child was struck by a vehicle, the constable's office says.

Constable Mark Herman tweeted the incident happened before 8 a.m.

Views from Air 11 show the black SUV involved was still at the scene with a backpack in the road nearby.

The child's condition is not known. Firefighters and EMS responded to take the girl to the hospital, Herman said.

An investigation was still underway with the road blocked off as of 8:40 a.m.

No further details have been released.