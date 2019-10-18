FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Advocate and author Elizabeth Smart shared her story of survival and healing at a Thursday luncheon benefiting the Fort Bend Women's Center.

The annual Healing & Hope Luncheon "focuses on our mission of assisting survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault & their children," according to the event's description.

RELATED: Elizabeth Smart: It's a 'miracle' Jayme Closs is alive and safe

RELATED: Elizabeth Smart kidnapper now lives near an elementary school

The Fort Bend Women's Center provides services for more than a thousand abuse survivors, offering everything from immediate safety to counseling and beyond.

Smart shared her personal story at the luncheon, which was emceed by KHOU 11's own Brandi Smith. You can see highlights from that interview below.