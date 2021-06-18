Man riding electric tricycle killed after being hit from behind by driver in Crosby, sheriff says

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man on the electric tricycle had his LED lights on when he was hit from behind by a 24-year-old driver.

Gonzalez said the 57-year-old man was traveling northbound on 3400 block of FM 1942 with LED lights on when a 24-year-old driver, who was directly behind him, crashed into him.

The man flew off the tricycle and died.

Gonzalez said the woman who hit him stayed on scene.

So far, the cause of the crash has not been released, but an investigation is ongoing.

There's no word if any charges have been filed.

