Electric cranes arrive at Port Houston

SEABROOK, Texas — Three new massive electric cranes were welcomed to Port Houston's fleet Thursday.

The neo-Panamax ship-to-shore cranes sailed to Port Houston's Bayport Container Terminal in Seabrook following a 72-day voyage, totaling 16,000 nautical miles.

The cranes -- which are fully equipped with complete electric motors, gears and control systems -- will be used to unload cargo at the Bayport terminal.

"Port Houston is a top five container port and poised for continued growth," said Roger Guenther, Executive Director at Port Houston. "The cranes we received this week are part of a substantial and strategic investment in out Port's infrastructure that will enhance our ability to efficiently move the world's cargo and serve our region."

The 158-foot tall cranes that stretch the size of 22 containers will undergo a 12-week commissioning process before being put into operation.

With the addition of these new cranes, Port Houston now has a fleet of 28 ship-to-shore cranes and 116 rubber-tire gantry cranes.