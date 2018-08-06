HOUSTON - Electricity bills are going up, and it’s not just because of the Texas heat.

Experts say the combination of the summer months and spikes in wholesale electricity prices adds up to some of the highest prices in years.

Simply put, like most commodities, electricity is first sold on the wholesale market to electricity companies who then sell it to customers for profit. Currently, the wholesale price is higher because several coal fire plants recently closed, meaning there’s less supply.

Jesson Bradshaw is the CEO of Energy Ogre, a company that helps its customers lower their electricity bills.

Bradshaw says at this time last year, the average price per kilowatt ranged between 7 to 10 cents which is much lower than what some companies are currently charging.

“Eighteen or 19 cents would be very much on the high-end of the range for what we’re seeing,” Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw says a more realistic rate that customers should be shopping around for should range between 10 to 14 cents.

So what should customers do to make sure they’re getting the lowest rates possible? Bradshaw offers a few suggestions:

Find out what you’re being charged per kilowatt.

Ask the company if they’ll offer a lower price, this may include extending your contract. Bradshaw does not recommend long-term contracts more than 1-year in case the rates drop.

Customers can compare rates for free here.

There are also consultants like Energy Ogre who will do the work for you for a fee.

Other ways customers can cut back on electricity bills in the summer:

Change air filters often.

Lower the temperature of the water heater.

Run appliances at night.

Set the air conditioner to a higher temperature when no one is home.

Those with a pool can run the pumps overnight.

