SPRING, Texas — An elderly woman is being treated for severe burns after a house fire in Spring.

Fire investigators believe the woman is in her 70s. She was rescued from the fire and emergency responders administered CPR.

Investigators are trying to find out what started the fire.

It happened Saturday evening in the 22500 block of Leafygate Drive.

The Spring Fire Department responded with the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office.