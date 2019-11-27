Good news! The sheriff's office confirms Ms. Payne is safe.

Previous/original story follows.

-------------

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating Ms. Payne.

She was last seen in the 17200 block of Hafer Road, south of Spring, at 7:37 a.m. Tuesday.

She was wearing an orange t-shirt with large white writing all over it and a picture of an animal on the front, gray sweatpants and peach colored t-shoes.

Ms. Payne is in need of medication as she suffers from dementia, according to deputies.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of this missing person is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427.

