Elderly woman escapes 'complicated' house fire, HFD says

HOUSTON — An elderly woman was able to escape a 'complicated' house fire early Monday morning, according to the Houston Fire Department.

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Whitehead Street in northwest Houston.

Firefighters say when they arrived, smoke and fire were still showing from the front of the house.

The elderly woman was able to get out of the house in time, but firefighters say the home's contents made it difficult for them to enter. Once inside, they were able to get the fire knocked out quickly.

Houston fire officials said the cause and origin are still under investigation, but the elderly woman said she heard a loud pop before the fire occurred.

Firefighters say indications are the fire was electrical in nature.