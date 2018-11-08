GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - Deputies with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office are looking for an elderly man who has been missing since Friday morning.

Officials say 86-year-old Oscar Bland was last seen around 9 a.m. Friday in Santa Fe. They say he has a history of heart disease and needs medication. He may also be in the early stages of dementia.

Bland is described as 5-foot-6, 90 to 100 pounds and last seen wearing a Western-style long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, boots or tennis shoes. He was last driving a charcoal gray 2014 Nissan Frontier 4-door pickup truck with damage to the driver’s side and front of the vehicle. The vehicle has a Texas license plate JFH1848.

Anyone with information on Bland’s whereabouts is urged to contact GCSO at (409) 766-2322.

