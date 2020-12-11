Caretaker, neighbor save elderly Houston man whose wheelchair rolled into pool

The victim’s caretaker said she was inside cleaning when she realized his wheelchair had somehow rolled into the pool.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the heartbreaking case of an elderly man who nearly drowned when his wheelchair rolled into his pool in west Houston.

The victim’s caretaker said she moved 77-year-old Horace Pierson into the backyard of his west Houston home so he could eat lunch in the pool area.

She said she was inside cleaning when she realized Pierson’s wheelchair had somehow rolled into the pool.

The caretaker told police she ran outside and pulled Pierson's head above water while calling for help.

A neighbor heard her screaming and rushed over to pull Pierson out of the pool and begin performing CPR.

Pierson was rushed by ambulance to the hospital in critical condition.

It happened Wednesday around 2:45 p.m. in the 11700 block of Highgrove Drive near South Kirkwood.

Investigators say there are no early signs of foul play, but the HPD Major Assault & Family Violence Division is looking into it.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).