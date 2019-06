BAYTOWN, Texas — Police have asked for help finding 86-year-old Clarence Green who was last seen Tuesday. The man was at his home on the 2100 block of Taft Drive that morning, but police believe since then he could have taken a bus to Houston.

A missing person flyer was sent to KHOU 11 News on Friday evening, ask police reached out asking for the help of our viewers in find Green.

Police are asking for help finding 86-year-old Clarence Green

Baytown Police

If you can help police, you're asked to call Baytown Police at 291-422-8371.