TARKINGTON, Texas - A local man is recovering after being stung by more than a thousand times by a swarm of killer bees.

“They pulled out, I don’t know, hundreds and hundreds of stingers out of my body head and ears,” Tom Mizell said.

A swarm of bees attacked the 81-year-old farmer while he was clearing a patch of land in Liberty County.

“These bees just constantly came and swarmed around me and the dozer,” he said. “I couldn’t even see, it was so many of them.”

Mizell hopped off the bulldozer and onto the ground to fight off the bees. He said he could not fully grasp what was going on, but he knew it was a bee attack. And he felt helpless in that moment.

“I said, ‘Lord Jesus, help me.’”

Mizell turned to faith and his favorite scripture.

“It says, ‘I walk by faith and not by sight,’” Mizell said. “God spoke to me in his voice and said, ‘Get up. I’m going to give you strength.’”

It was just enough to make it to a pond less than 200 yards away. Mizell jumped in. His wife and son showed up just in time and to him to the hospital.

Doctors say if it had taken any longer, Mizell probably would not have survived.

