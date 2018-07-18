HOUSTON - The last day of service at El Tiempo 1308 Cantina will be July 31, according to a press release.

The longtime Montrose restaurant has been operating on a month-to-month lease since a new owner bought the property four years ago. Now, the landlord has decided to move forward with long-delayed plans to build its midrise apartment project, El Tiempo owner Roland Laurenzo said in the release.

“While we are disappointed and sad to lose 1308 Cantina, and we knew this day was coming,” Laurenzo said in the release. “Our customers are so important to us that we built 1308 El Tiempo Annex at 322 Westheimer at Taft in anticipation of this day.”

