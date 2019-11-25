HOUSTON — Houston's cat cafe was broken into early Friday morning, the second time in nearly two years.

The El Gato Coffeehouse Cat Cafe posted on their Facebook page that someone had broken into the cafe. This time, none of the cats were let loose, unlike last year.

El Gato's founder, Renee Reed, said the alarm was set off around 12:45 a.m. Friday morning by the motion detector in the cafe's office. The motion-detection was installed after last year's February break-in, along with cameras and a safe. Reed said the intruder didn't get into the safe but did manage to make off with about $200 that was inside the register. The burglar didn't enter the cat lounge, so no cats were harmed or endangered during the break-in.

The cafe's founder said their surveillance camera captured footage of the intruder, but the suspect was covered with a blanket. He's seen in surveillance video standing outside the business, next to their food truck, and later inside their office.

In February 2018, the popular cat cafe was robbed just before 4 a.m. in north Houston. Surveillance video showed an unknown man, later identified as Jess Blakely, breaking into the coffeehouse on February 21. Blakely was initially charged with burglary of a building, but the case was dismissed as he was convicted in another case.

Six cats went missing during the 2018 break-in, but all were recovered in the following days. The cat cafe houses adoptable cats until they find a forever home.

El Gato is now accepting donations to cover repair costs. Donations can be made by clicking here.

