There are so many reasons to watch the Scripps National Spelling Bee this week.

Not just because it is impressive, but because eight local students are in the contest.

From Sugar Land to La Porte, Spring to Katy, kids from across the Houston area have made it to the national competition.

Congratulations to all of them!

The preliminary rounds wrapped up Tuesday.

You can cheer them on Wednesday and Thursday on ESPN2 and ESPN3.

Benjamin Chem is speller number 495. He is from Beaumont, Texas.

