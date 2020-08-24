Help HPD: Eight burglars grab safe, narcotics in Greenspoint building break-in

Police say the group used a crowbar to force its way into a business on Northpoint Drive.

HOUSTON — A group of eight burglars escaped with a safe and drugs after breaking into a business last month, and it was all caught on surveillance camera.

Houston police released a snapshot Monday from surveillance video taken July 17 at a business in the 200 block of Northpoint Drive. They said the men broke in using a crow bar.

Police said the group stole a safe, prescription medication and pharmaceutical narcotics. They hopped into a vehicle and left in an unknown direction afterwards, officers said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.