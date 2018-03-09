HOUSTON – The Eastex Freeway has reopened after it was closed heading south near downtown due to a fatal auto-pedestrian crash Monday morning.

Houston police say the crash happened just after 3 a.m. heading inbound at Polk next the George R. Brown Convention Center. The freeway reopen just before 5:30 a.m.

The 59 freeway is being reopened now #houtraffic CC7 https://t.co/ussxTeeMRW — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 3, 2018

Police said a woman who was walking along the freeway was struck by a small Nissan. The driver of the car stopped and waited for police to arrive.

The female pedestrian died at the scene, police. It is not clear at this time how the pedestrian got on the elevated portion of the freeway.

No charges are expected in the fatal crash.

