HOUSTON — Joel Osteen has big Easter plans.

The pastor of Lakewood Church is inviting a star-studded lineup to his virtual Sunday service. Singer/songwriters Mariah Carey and Kanye West will perform, while actor/comedian Tyler Perry will offer uplifting words as the world battles through the coronavirus pandemic.

All three guests will remote in for a taping Friday that will then air during the church’s services on Sunday. The service will be broadcast on Lakewood’s website.

Carey will also perform a special tribute to first responders, a church spokesperson confirmed. TMZ, which first broke the story, reports Carey will sing “Hero.”

Houston police chief Art Acevedo and fire chief Sam Pena will attend the service.

West visited Lakewood Church back in November, where he took the stage with Osteen and spoke about his spiritual transformation.

In a 20-minute message, West talked about how he’s now in full service to God.

“All of that arrogance and confidence and cockiness that y’all seen me use before, God is now using for him,” West said at that November service.

He then led the church in prayer at the end of his message.

