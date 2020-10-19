Video shows suspect smash into east Houston restaurant with baseball bat to rob it

He smashed into the restaurant with the bat, then threatened an employee with it.

HOUSTON — A guy used a baseball bat to break into an east Houston restaurant last month and rob the place. And now police have surveillance video they want you to see to help find him.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the restaurant at 6220 East Freeway. Video shows the man smash out the front door glass with a bat, then once inside, threaten an employee, saying he’d hit her with the bat if she didn’t tell him where the cash was.

The employee complied, pointing out the cash register. The suspect then grabbed the money drawer, dropped it on the ground and took the cash.

He then took off.

The suspect is described as a young Hispanic man with a blue pullover shirt, shorts, white shoes and a blue face mask.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org