x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

HPD: 2 people bit, including police officer, during 'vicious dog' call in east Houston

Initial reports were that the officer appeared to be OK. The condition of the other person is not known.
Credit: KHOU 11

HOUSTON — A police officer and another person were bit Thursday while authorities responded to a "vicious dog" call in east Houston, police said.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 4100 block of Owens Street, which is just outside the East Loop near Clinton Drive in east Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Initial reports were that the officer appeared to be OK. The condition of the other person is not known at this time.

Police said the dog is now dead although it's unclear if the animal was shot.

We are working to get more information on this incident.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

'We’re just tired of it' | Residents happy for new program tasked with cleaning up trashy properties