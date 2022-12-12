Brothers help pull kids to safety after church bus flips on its side

Investigators said the bus driver was speeding around a curve when the bus flipped on its side, injuring all of the passengers on board.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — More than a dozen people are recovering after being injured in a church bus crash last weekend.

It happened around noon on Sunday along Uvalde Road near Wallisville Road in northeast Harris County. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the bus was taking people home after service at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

It was a scary situation for those on board and they want the driver to be held accountable. Authorities later said he was speeding when the bus flipped on its side.

"A lot of people saw what happened and are very traumatized," Gonzalez said.

Wesley Byerley, 16, was with his brother on the bus when it crashed.

"I remember pulling out of the church and then just the wreck," he said. "There was a lot of screaming and crying."

There were 12 children and three adults on board when the bus crashed. All of them were injured and taken to area hospitals for treatment. They're all expected to be OK.

Wesley and his brother jumped into action when they were able to do so.

"My brother had opened the fire exit ... the emergency exit. So, I walked over there ... I grabbed the babies ... and then put the babies on the grass and set them down," he said.

Wesley's mother was upset when she heard the news.

"I was just freaking out because they’re my babies," Felicia Lafayette said.

Authorities said the driver was speeding around a curve when the bus flipped.

"I think that the bus driver should be held accountable for it because he was speeding," she said.

The 42-year-old bus driver was the only person on board that wasn't injured. Authorities said he has been cooperating with investigators and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Wesley said that while he's thankful that he was only left with some bruises and scrapes, he won't soon forget the aftermath of the crash.

"It was pretty traumatic what happened because young kids were on the bus and I don’t think they should’ve seen that," he said.

The crash remains under investigation.