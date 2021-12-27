East Freeway shut down in both directions at Bayou Drive due to police activity

According to police, a man is refusing to get out of the vehicle he's driving. They also said he may be armed.

HOUSTON — There’s a major traffic tie-up you need to know about if you drive on the east side of town.

The East Freeway is closed in both directions at Bayou Drive. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a man they believe may be armed was pulled over on the feeder road and is refusing to get out of his vehicle.

As a precaution, the freeway was shut down both eastbound and westbound.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and look for alternate routes. They're being directed to take the River Drive and Magnolia exits.