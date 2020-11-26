HPD: Man pushing cart in middle of East Freeway feeder road struck, killed

It happened around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday between Harbor and Crown streets in the Denver Harbor area.

HOUSTON — A deadly crash on the East Freeway service road Wednesday night is under investigation, Houston police confirmed.

It happened around 9:50 p.m. between Harbor and Crown streets in the Denver Harbor area.

Investigators said a man was pushing a grocery cart in the middle lanes of the road when he was struck. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The victim has yet to be identified.

Both drivers involved stayed at the scene and neither showed any signs of impairment, police said.

It's unclear what caused this tragic incident, but investigators did mention this particular stretch of roadway is poorly lit.

No charges have been filed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.