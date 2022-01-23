Driver killed in hit-and-run crash on I-10 in Chambers County

It appears the victim had gotten out of their SUV after a previous crash and was hit by someone who fled the scene.

HANKAMER, Texas — The driver of an SUV stopped on Interstate 10 due to an earlier crash died Friday night when they were hit by another vehicle that took off from the scene, authorities said.

It happened before 8:30 p.m. near Hankamer.

The victim was in an SUV that was parked in the outside lane of the freeway when a 2017 Kenworth struck the vehicle, according to a statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

It appeared that once the SUV's driver got out of the vehicle, another vehicle struck them and took off, troopers said.

There was no word on a description of the vehicle that drove off from the crash, but authorities are asking for your help to locate the driver involved.

The victim was not immediately identified by authorities.