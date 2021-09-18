HCSO: Man dead after speeding through stop sign, crashing into 18-wheeler

Deputies said they were not able to find any skid marks on the road, leading them to believe the man never tried to stop before the crash.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas — A man is dead Saturday after speeding through a stop sign and crashing into an 18-wheeler near Channelview, deputies said.

This happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the 16600 block of the East Freeway service road.

Harris County Sheriff deputies said the man, driving a Ford F150, was driving on the service road and T-boned an 18-wheeler who was passing through the intersection on Bayou Drive.

Deputies said there was a 4-way stop sign at this intersection. The 18-wheeler driver stopped at the stop sign, but the man did not. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Deputies said they were not able to find any skid marks on the road, leading them to believe the man never tried to stop before the crash.

Speeding is believed to be a factor in this crash, deputies said. It's unknown at this time if intoxication also played a role, but deputies are investigating.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.