Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on East Freeway service road, deputies say

It happened about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes of the East Freeway service road.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a bicyclist late Tuesday in east Harris County, according to the sheriff's office.

It happened about 11:45 p.m. in the 14100 block of the East Freeway service road near Freeport Street.

Harris County deputies said the victim was riding in the westbound lanes when a vehicle hit him from behind. The driver didn't stop or render aid, deputies said.

The bicyclist was later found dead at the scene.

.@HCSO_D3Patrol deputies responded to 14135 East Fwy in east Harris County. An adult male was found near a bicycle and was confirmed deceased on the scene by EMS. Our Vehicular Crimes Division investigators are en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/SFvOBQmCo4 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) September 15, 2021

Investigators are still working to identify the victim and the vehicle that struck him.