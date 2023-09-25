Students maneuvering over and under stopped trains in East End is a growing concern among residents

One viewer showed a video of a student throwing his bike over a stopped train before climbing over it.

HOUSTON — Railroad tracks crisscross Houston’s East End, making encounters with vehicles and pedestrians very common.

"The train issues have progressively gotten worse here in the past few months,” resident Briana Baisden said.

She's especially concerned about trains that stop on the tracks for extended periods and believes school kids may be most at risk. She recently shot a video of a young man wearing a backpack contemplating how to get across while a train was stalled on the tracks.

He tossed his bicycle over the area where two cars connected before he crossed himself a few seconds later. Fortunately, he safely made it to the other side.

"By no fault of his own, it was either climb over and throw his bike over or be late for school," Baisden said. "And that’s not really something our students should have to face every day trying to get to school.”

"It’s been going on since I was in school,” parent Belinda Martinez said.

First his bike, then him ⤵️. East End residents say students going over and even under stopped trains on the way to and from school is an accident waiting to happen. What some would like to see as parts of the community boom around existing tracks: @KHOU at 5:00 + 6:00 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/RYsn2PbXJT — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) September 25, 2023

It’s something she tells her children never to do and thinks railroad companies should better schedule stoppages, if possible.

"Like, hey, school starts at this time, school ends at this time," Martinez said. "Try to avoid doing those kinds of train stops around those times and maybe that would help it.”

Meanwhile, as it relates to trains stopping on the tracks, Union Pacific said in a statement that its goal is to keep trains moving. However, there are times when the trains occupy crossings for a number of reasons including mechanical issues, track work and trespasser issues.

"My biggest fear is, obviously, you know, a child is seriously injured or killed,” Baisden said.

She’s afraid only then would improvement plans be put on a faster track.

Union Pacific's full statement:

"Union Pacific is committed to working with the City of Houston and other key stakeholders to find solutions, including long-term solutions to separate trains from motorist/pedestrian traffic through grade separation projects. Notably, we were very pleased this summer when the City of Houston was awarded $37 million in federal funding to construct two underpasses and close five railroad crossings in Houston’s East End.

"Union Pacific is also committed to working with local schools to learn about specific issues and to introduce safety messaging to students. Members of the public who see unsafe behavior at train tracks can call our 24/7 communications center at 1-888-877-7267. They can also call the phone number posted near railroad crossings.

"Union Pacific's goal is to keep trains moving, but there are times when trains occupy crossings for a number of reasons, including mechanical issues, track work and trespasser issues."

Railroad crossing safety tips:

Cross railroad tracks only at designated pedestrian or roadway crossings and obey all signs, warning lights and gates. Never attempt to beat a train – trains are quieter and faster than you might think. Recognize that it can take a mile or more for a train to come to a complete stop depending on its size and weight. Always expect a train on any track, from any direction and avoid distractions when approaching a crossing. Be aware that trains can extend three feet or more beyond the steel rail, so maintain a safe distance from the platform or track's edge. Remember that rail property is private property, and walking on the tracks is both illegal and dangerous.