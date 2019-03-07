HOUSTON, Texas — School’s out, and summer’s here, but as temperatures continue to climb, so do the dangers that come with it.

Drowning was the No. 1 cause of death for children ages 1 to 4 in 2017. A total of 424 1- to 4-year-olds lost their lives that year to drowning alone.

That’s a number that has stayed pretty constant over the years, which tells us it’s still a huge problem -- one that is so easily preventable.

Over the past few years, between 2015 and 2017, 74 percent of drownings happened at a person’s home.

But don’t think because you don’t have an in-ground pool that you’re in the clear. In-ground pools made up for 54 percent of those deaths, but above-ground (19 percent of deaths) and kiddie pools (4 percent of deaths) also proved to be deadly.

Those deaths vary by state with Texas not doing so well. The Lone Star State came in the top three deadliest in the country, tied for second, only behind Florida.

Drowning can happen to any child, but Pool Safely says boys younger than 15 are two times more likely to die from drowning than girls.

And just because your child might be a little older doesn’t mean they’re safe. Hundreds of adults also die every year from drowning.

