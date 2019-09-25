HOUSTON — Multiple families were displaced, one driver was arrested and other drivers were ticketed during an apartment fire late Tuesday in southwest Houston, police and firefighters said.

The fire was reported at a complex on Braesvalley Drive at about 10 p.m.

Firefighters found large flames shooting from a two-story complex. It took about 20 minutes to get it under control. Multiple families, including children, were displaced, but no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

While battling the fire, Houston Fire Department firefighters had to call in support from police due to multiple alleged violations made by drivers.

Police said one man was arrested after he drove over the firefighters’ hoses. Police located the suspect and gave him a field sobriety test. He was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI.

Multiple other parked drivers were ticketed for blocking access to the primary fire hydrant.

