DWI patrols across Houston area increasing for Super Bowl, Mardi Gras

Harris County continues to lead the nation in the number of DWI-related deaths, according to the district attorney’s office.

GALVESTON, Texas — Law enforcement will be ramping up DWI patrols ahead of Super Bowl and Mardi Gras weekend in Galveston.

Families touched by DWI are encouraging people to think twice before drinking and driving.

Mayra Urban’s brother, Elijiah Rangel, 26, was recently killed by an alleged drunk driver.

"Earlier that day my mom told me, 'hey, I drove by 90.' On her way to work there was this big accident on the side of the road. She says 'I don’t know who it was but it looks pretty bad,'” Urban said.

Urban and her family would later find out that Elijiah was killed in the crash.

It happened on an early Saturday morning on Old Highway 90 near Miller Rd. Urban says the driver traveling westbound failed to stop while making a left-hand turn, crashing into her brother's vehicle.

She says her brother was on the way back to a friend's house after picking up donuts.

"He was literally getting breakfast for them, and it happened on his way back," Urban said.

TxDOT numbers show the last two years, DWI deaths have been the highest since 2018.

2021 was the deadliest with 188 deaths reported.

Urban says behind each tragedy is a family like theirs that has been left to pick up the pieces.

"People like us have to live without my brother being here," she said.

The suspect in Urban's brother’s case has been charged with DWI.

She says they’re hoping the charges will be upgraded.

"We want justice for Elijah. My brother didn’t deserve that," she said.