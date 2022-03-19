The fires started in the afternoon around 2:00 p.m. and firefighters remained out there for almost 12 hours, leaving just before 2:00 a.m.

DUVAL COUNTY, Texas — There were a total of 11 fires yesterday in Duval County, just outside of Benavides.

The fires started in the afternoon around 2:00 p.m., spreading across more than 1,000 acres of land, and firefighters remained out there for almost 12 hours, leaving just before 2:00 a.m.

More than 10 fire departments responded and provided additional equipment as needed.

"It just kept on coming, you know, going further and further. Then we ended up having multiple fires. We had eight to begin with, then we ended up with several more, which became 11 fires," said Fire Chief, Juan Garcia.

Those fires caused extensive damage to ranches. BFG Land & Cattle Ranch was hit hard by the spreading flames, and it all happened while the owner was out of town.

"I get a call from my workers that there's just fires all over the place. Then I call the Sherriff's office and I speak to Sherriff Ramirez, and he confirms it," said Baldemar Gutierrez. "Apparently it's pretty much out of control. It looks like my property got a good brunt of most of this fire damage, but we're going to be okay."

About 1,000 to 2,000 acres of the 7,000 acre property were affected by all of these brush fires.

Luckily, there have been no injuries reported. "We lost I think one structure. I don't think it was a residential, I think it was more like a cabin. Other than that, we had no injuries," said Chief Garcia.

Duval County Emergency Service districts one and two were out there today to check for leftover hot spots. They worked with the ranch owners to create fire breaks in the ground in order to stop the fire from spreading.

Chief Garcia adds that while the fires were contained early this morning, there is still work to be done. "It's under control. The containment is good, but we just don't want any rekindling, so what we're doing today is hitting all the hot spots. We're going to try to get everything as wet as we can get it, to where it doesn't reignite."

Without fire hydrants in the area, fire officials say ponds on ranches and water tankers from assisting fire departments are crucial. They say that fire dangers are still high and they will need all the support they can get to keep the flames under control.

