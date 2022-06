One person was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — A dump truck drove through a construction site and fell into a massive hole in the ground on Eldridge Parkway near the Katy Freeway, Houston police said.

One person was taken to the hospital. It's unknown whether the person transported was the driver of the dump truck or a construction worker.

Details on why the driver drove through the construction site are unknown.

We are working to gather more information and will post it here.