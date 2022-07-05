Drunk driver runs down 2 pedestrians in front of officers, HPD says

HOUSTON — A man suspected of driving while intoxicated plowed into a pair of pedestrians Saturday morning in southwest Houston, police said.
It happened at around 4 a.m. on Center Parkway at Bissonnet.
Officers assigned to HPD's Westside Division saw the incident as it happened, according to Houston police.
A man and woman were hit by the suspect, who were expected to survive their injuries.
The driver in the incident, who was not immediately identified, was taken into custody on pending charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to stop and render aid.