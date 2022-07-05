x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Drunk driver runs down 2 pedestrians in front of officers, HPD says

The driver tried to take off, but officers were able to catch them. Both pedestrians involved are expected to survive, police said.

More Videos

HOUSTON — A man suspected of driving while intoxicated plowed into a pair of pedestrians Saturday morning in southwest Houston, police said.

It happened at around 4 a.m. on Center Parkway at Bissonnet.

Officers assigned to HPD's Westside Division saw the incident as it happened, according to Houston police.

A man and woman were hit by the suspect, who were expected to survive their injuries.

The driver in the incident, who was not immediately identified, was taken into custody on pending charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to stop and render aid.

RELATED: Teen charged with DWI in fatal high-speed crash in west Harris County, sheriff says

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube