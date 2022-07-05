Drunk driver runs down 2 pedestrians in front of officers, HPD says

The driver tried to take off, but officers were able to catch them. Both pedestrians involved are expected to survive, police said.

HOUSTON — A man suspected of driving while intoxicated plowed into a pair of pedestrians Saturday morning in southwest Houston, police said.

It happened at around 4 a.m. on Center Parkway at Bissonnet.

Officers assigned to HPD's Westside Division saw the incident as it happened, according to Houston police.

A man and woman were hit by the suspect, who were expected to survive their injuries.