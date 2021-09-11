Did counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl play a role in deaths at Astroworld Festival? WSJ says it's under investigation

According to a Wall Street Journal report, investigators are looking at whether counterfeit drugs played a role in some deaths at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival

Eight people died Friday night during the concert at NRG Park.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña told CNN that there was evidence that drugs were involved at Scott's concert but he doesn't know exactly what they were.

"We've heard about that. There is evidence that there were drugs involved but I don't know exactly what they were. All that is going to be fleshed out after the investigation," Peña said.

Peña said the Houston Fire Department administered a lot of NARCAN, which is the medication used to counter an opioid overdose.

“Just because we administered lots of NARCAN doesn’t mean that overdoses were prevalent. That is a medication that we administer when someone is unconscious and we don’t know what the genesis of that situation is so we give it to try to rule things out,” Peña said.

It's unclear exactly how many doses of NARCAN were administered to unconscious patients.