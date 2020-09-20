Man drowns after jumping into lake at gulf course in Trinity County, deputies say

No foul play is suspected, but sheriff's deputies are investigating.

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — A man who jumped into a lake in Trinity Plantation Sunday morning has been found dead, the Trinity Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers were dispatched to a local golf course at 12:26 a.m.

Investigators said the man disappeared after jumping into the water.

When officers arrived, they searched for several hours until he was found in a private section of the lake at 7:50 a.m.

Investigators said no foul play is suspected but they’re still investigating.

The name of the drowning victim will not be released until later, making sure all family and close friends are properly notified, the sheriff’s office said.