44-year-old man drowns in swimming pool at home in northeast Houston, deputies say

The 44-year-old victim was attending a small gathering at a home in the Summerwood area when the drowning occurred, Harris County sheriffs say.

HOUSTON — Medical examiners are headed to a home Tuesday morning in the Summerwood area after a 44-year-old man drowned in a swimming pool, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to an accidental drowning call at a home in the 700 block of Misty Lea Lane.

Investigators said a group of people were having a small gathering when they realized the man was at the bottom of the deepest end of the swimming pool.

Responding officers tried to administer CPR but were unsuccessful.

The victim was pronounced dead at the home.