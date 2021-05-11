Child on vacation with family drowns in pool at Margaritaville resort in Conroe, police say

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.

CONROE, Texas — Police are investigating after a child drowned Friday at Margaritaville Lake Resort on Lake Conroe.

The Conroe Police Department said they received a call at about 3:30 p.m. about a 6-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in the pool.

Police said family members and witnesses started CPR immediately until EMS arrived on scene. The child was taken to Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the young girl and her family were from out of town and on vacation.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and detectives are currently at the resort investigating.

Margaritaville Lake Resort on Lake Conroe released the following statement on this incident:

"The team at the Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston extends it deepest sympathy and prayers for peace and comfort for the family involved in today’s unfortunate tragedy.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., an incident occurred at one of the pools involving a child. Emergency officials were immediately called to the scene.

Out of respect for the family involved, any questions should be deferred to the local authorities."

