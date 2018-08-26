HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man's body was recovered Sunday from Magnolia Gardens along the San Jacinto River, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Update: the drowning victim’s body has been recovered by our team. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 26, 2018

Authorities said a possible drowning happened near the south end of Magnolia Gardens around 1 p.m.

The man is believed to be approximately 20 years old, according to Gonzalez.

Harris County's marine unit had recovered the body before 4:30 p.m.

The park is in Crosby in northeast Harris County.

This area along the San Jacinto River has shown to be a deadly spot recently.

Just last month, on July 28, a 22-year-old man drowned in that same area.

On the Fourth of July, a 19-year-old man drowned. And in June, a 12-year-old girl died when she had trouble swimming.

