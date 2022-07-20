Effects of drought starting to be seen in Houston's trees

Expert says prioritize water use during restrictions, and decide which plants you want to keep and which you are willing to lose.

HOUSTON — The effects of drought are starting to be seen in the trees around Houston.

Although it's not yet as bad as the drought the Houston area experienced in 2011, it's not looking good.

"Turgid" is the word used to describe the leaves of a healthy, well-hydrated tree; leaves that are green, pliable, and attached securely to their branches.

At this point – some trees are starting to show the initial signs of stress.

“It varies from species to species and it varies from age and time from planting for each of the trees," said arborist Fran de la Mota, the director of horticulture at the Houston Botanic Garden.

He’s monitoring the impact of the drought on the city’s trees.

For now, the well-established live oaks revered by Houstonians are faring relatively well, de la Mota said.

But that isn’t the case for all of Houston's trees.

“We also have post oaks in the area and these are actually suffering considerably from the drought," de la Mota said. "We already see many mature trees, decades-old trees, that are well established already showing considerable amount of yellowing on the leaves, some branch drop and even some that have snapped because of the dehydration.”

Back in 2011, the drought was so severe that many of the city’s trees did not survive.

Those who were here may remember the images from Memorial Park, when the victims of dehydration were ultimately cut down and cleared.

In order to prevent that from happening to the trees in your care, de la Mota says regular monitoring is essential.

“The trees will start giving signs on whether they need water or not," de la Mota said.

Those signs include leaves that are beginning to droop.

“Don’t wait for the plants to look desperate to water it because sometimes, by then, it's already too late," de la Mota said.

Trees planted within the last year will need a deep watering each week.

Older trees may not need as much.

With water conservation measures underway in many parts of the Houston area, de la Mota says tree owners should begin to prioritize.

“Start strategizing use of water in the garden," de la Mota said. "Think of what plants are very important in your landscape that you for sure want to preserve, and which ones you’re willing to let go because they’re easy to replace.”

Although it’s not quite time to sound the alarm, it is time to start preparing, de la mota said.