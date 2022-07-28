Heat, drought conditions devestating southeast Texas cattle ranchers

"We haven't had rain out here in probably 60-days," said cattle rancher Homero Barrera.

FULSHEAR, Texas — The relentless heat and drought conditions are devastating cattle ranchers in Fulshear, Texas, something that will have a direct impact on local grocery stores.

On the rural pastures that lead up to Barrera's Ranch in Fulshear, widespread drought and scorching temperatures are taking a toll on his herd.

"We’re burning through our wintertime hay in the time that there should be lots and lots of grass right now," he said.

Barrera said the growing cost of hay due to the rainfall deficit and the supplies needed to keep cattle healthy have livestock producers barely breaking even

“It’s just really really expensive. We got some cows like this one back here that went down a couple days ago she went down from heat exhaustion, Barrera said. "Ranchers that had not anticipated this type of a drought are the guys that are going to sell barns and liquidating their herds."

These conditions are foreshadowing troubling consumer trends.

"Then in March, April when people are starting to build their herds back, no one is going to have any cows and the cost of meat is going to be even higher," Barrera said.

With what feels like no relief in sight, Barrera says ranchers are at the mercy of mother nature.

"Pray for rain," he said.