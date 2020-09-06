Drivers flee to HPD headquarters after altercation leads to gunfire, vehicles ramming each other

HOUSTON — Houston police detained several people just outside police headquarters in downtown Houston early Tuesday morning.
Police said it was after 3 a.m. when they received a 911 call about three vehicles following each other and shots being fired. The vehicles were also ramming each other, allegedly.
The vehicles went northbound on Travis in downtown and pulled up to police headquarters.
Officers inside the building went outside and detained at least four or five people as the investigation got underway. One pistol was recovered at the scene.
Police believe the altercation could have started at a bar in neighboring Midtown.
So far no arrests or charges have been confirmed in the case.
Police said no gunfire occurred on police property or outside their headquarters.
